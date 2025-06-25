Quantum Etc., Etc., Etc. Q-Day!

At the moment, a virtual private network (VPN) is a great way to protect your data from hackers. It offers sophisticated encryption that will keep your data hidden from third parties, including cyber criminals, government bodies, and advertisers.

However, not even all the best VPNs offer protection that’s future-proofed. You may not be aware of them yet, but there are already highly sophisticated quantum computers that use quantum physics to render their computations significantly more efficient than those performed by classical computers. Because of their superior processing power, these quantum computers have the ability to break encryption methods used to protect most of the data on the internet, including the algorithms used by a lot of VPNs.

There’s no need to panic just yet, as quantum computers are currently only being used for research purposes, meaning they can only be found in universities, science labs, and supercomputer centers. But once they become more widely available and powerful enough to break encryption, there will be catastrophic consequences for cyber security across the globe. This day is referred to as Q-day and experts predict it’s likely to happen in the next five years.