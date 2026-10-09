Quote of the Day

“The guy who told us that God is non-binary, relied on heretical false gospel accounts to call for abortions, and formed a mutual admiration society with a “TransQueer,” “Latinx” theologian has suddenly gone missing. Has he joined a progressive monastic order that calls for a vow of silence from virtue-signaling? Or has his GOP rival Ken Paxton scared him off so much that he can’t campaign anymore?

Of course, what we’re hearing from the Talarico Revival Tent is that the patron saint of bad theology has the flu. Maybe the doctor has prescribed rest, fluids, and a temporary moratorium on explaining the Sermon on the Mount to Republicans. If that’s the case, I’ll pray for you, James. I mean, I’ll pray to the real God, not the heretical woke deity you’re trying to pawn off on us.” ~~ Chris Queen