Straight Line of the Day: Not Sure: What’s the Difference Between Naturalized Citizens and Neutralized Citizens? Posted by Oppo on 9 October 2026, 12:00 pm
You get naturalized by a judge.
You get neutralized by a veterinarian.
Neutralized Citizens are the victims of the Clintons.
Isn’t it “neuterized”?
Neutralization is the process, White males and any conservatives are the targets. Naturalized is the process for suckers.
“Naturalized” can be found at beaches, unclothed … Right?
Don’t ask me now. I’m still trying to work out the differences between nature, nurture and neuter.
Neuralized citizens only remember a really bright light and wander around confused like Joe Biden.
One gives you the vote, the otherr takes it away.