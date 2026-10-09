Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/2/2026 : New matches for 10/9/2026

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Buongiorno, come stai?

 

Results from 10/2/2026

 

 

 

 

(12) Honor Blackman No Preference Margaret Nolan
106 1 83

 

 

(13) Claudine Auger No Preference Aliza Gur
162 0 27

 

New Matches for 10/9/2026

 

Match 1

 

Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Luciana Paluzzi 4 – 4 – 0 700 – 12 – 836

 

Fiona Volpe

 

Actress: Luciana Paluzzi
Nationality: Italian
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.

 

Luciana Paluzzi

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Martine Beswick 2 – 6 – 0 597 – 14 – 823

 

Zora

 

Paula Caplan

 

Actress: Martine Beswick
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.

 

Actress: Martine Beswick
Nationality:  
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.

 

Martine Beswick

 

Who do you prefer?
5 votes · 5 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(6) Molly Peters 6 – 2 – 0 1208 – 7 – 553

 

Patricia Fearing

 

Actress: Molly Peters
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.

 

Molly Peters

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(5) Daniela Bianchi 7 – 1 – 0 1112 – 16 – 387

 

Tatiana Romanova

 

Actress: Daniela Bianchi
Nationality: Italian
Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

 

Daniela Bianchi

 

Who do you prefer?
5 votes · 5 answers
Vote

 

 

2 Comments

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