Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/2/2026 : New matches for 10/9/2026

Buongiorno, come stai?
Results from 10/2/2026
|(12) Honor Blackman
|No Preference
|Margaret Nolan
|106
|1
|83
|(13) Claudine Auger
|No Preference
|Aliza Gur
|162
|0
|27
New Matches for 10/9/2026
Match 1
Luciana Paluzzi (Fiona Volpe) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Luciana Paluzzi
|4 – 4 – 0
|700 – 12 – 836
Actress: Luciana Paluzzi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Fiona Volpe was the archtypical Bond henchwoman, with the task of seducing men into traps. She was feisty and more competent than many of the henchmen in the Bond films. She met her end while dancing with Bond; a henchman tried to shoot Bond in the back, but he quickly spun round and the bullet killed Fiona instead.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|2 – 6 – 0
|597 – 14 – 823
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
Match 2
(6) Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(6) Molly Peters
|6 – 2 – 0
|1208 – 7 – 553
Actress: Molly Peters Nationality: English Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|7 – 1 – 0
|1112 – 16 – 387
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
I heard Luciana, just never call her “Loosey”, wasn’t wearing any panties in that photo. 😛
Goosey.