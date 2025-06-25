Straight Line of the Day: Your Permanent File Has Just Been Declassified. Among the Findings: … Posted by Oppo on 25 June 2025, 12:00 pm
I was born a poor spelling child…
How lucky you are. I couldn’t even spell when I was born poor.
Of course, I had it ruff.
I didn’t start the fire.
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning.
I didn’t start the fire.
No, I didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it.
This guy once got mau-mau-ed into subscribing to Socialist World Weekly…
He is as dumb as he looks…
Participation awards
I was the one with the duplicate key.
He knows – he just doesn’t understand…
* Put some tacks on teacher’s chair
* Put some ink in little girls’ hair
* Took canary and fed it to the neighbor’s cat
* Gave the cocker spaniel a bath down at the laundromat
* Every dime that he gets is off to the juke box man.
Mmmm… canary…
You’re getting nuttin’ for Xmas.
He wrote The Book of Love.
“Our final assessment is that he is most likely not really a demon, but a mentally unstable human who carries rotten eggs in his pockets to imitate the scent of sulfur. Threat level: minimal (unless carrying a shillelagh.)”
LIES!!!!
ALL LIES!!!!!
I’VE NEVER SEEN HIM OR HER IN MY LIFE!!!!!!!
In 2002, he crossed over into a parallel Universe and hasn’t been seen since. However, there are reports of at least one doppelgänger.
He shows obvious signs of maladaptive reorganization…