Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 6/11/2025 New Matches for 6/25/2025

Posted by on

Summertime and the voting is easy.

Results

Lois ChilesNo PreferenceCatherina Murino
86481
Olga KurylenkoNo PreferenceCorinne Cleary
66245

New Matches for 6/25/2025

Match 1

Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Emily Bolton1 – 2 – 0161 – 13 – 241
Manuela

Actress:Emily Bolton
Nationality:Aruban
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.

Emily Bolton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Gemma Arterton3 – 0 – 0460 – 3 – 194
Strawberry Fields

Actress:Gemma Arterton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

Who do you prefer?
40 votes · 40 answers
Vote

Match 2

Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Berenice Marlohe (Severine)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Leila Shenna0 – 3 – 069 – 15 – 439
Private Jet Hostess

Actress:Leila Shenna
Nationality:Moroccan
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.

Leila Shenna

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Score
Berenice Marlohe0 – 3 – 0110 – 5 – 509
Sévérine

Actress:Bérénice Marlohe
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.

Berenice Marlohe

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.