Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 6/11/2025 New Matches for 6/25/2025

Summertime and the voting is easy.
Results
|Lois Chiles
|No Preference
|Catherina Murino
|86
|4
|81
|Olga Kurylenko
|No Preference
|Corinne Cleary
|66
|2
|45
New Matches for 6/25/2025
Match 1
Emily Bolton (Manuela) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Emily Bolton
|1 – 2 – 0
|161 – 13 – 241
Actress: Emily Bolton Nationality: Aruban Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Manuela was an agent working for station VH. She tailed Bond after he left the airport in Reo, and by the time he got to his hotel, she was making him a vodka Martini at the mini bar in his suite. Manuela helped Bond find one of Hugo Drax’s warehouses, but she proved to be a burden as she was almost killed by assassin Jaws.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Gemma Arterton
|3 – 0 – 0
|460 – 3 – 194
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
Match 2
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Berenice Marlohe (Severine)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 3 – 0
|69 – 15 – 439
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Berenice Marlohe
|0 – 3 – 0
|110 – 5 – 509
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.