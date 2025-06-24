MRS. MCFLINTLOCK: How long was G.W.B. gonna let that chee-chalker push him around?

JOE BIDEN: That chee-chalker has a sawed-off shotgun. And . . . well, anyway.

DJT {to Mullahs}: Well, that’s not important right now. Important thing is that you don’t draw that hog leg, or this’ll be worse than D.O.G.E. City on Saturday night.

NANCY PELOSI: But MAGA.

NETANYAHU: You get on back on the wagon. I’ll tend to you later. Now for this Iranian wipipo-sniper.

PUTIN: Now, no harm has been done. And young Ben here is one of the nicest boys in the territory. So just put down that shotgun . . .

IRAN: I’ll teach him to fool with my . . .

DJT: Now, we’ll all calm down.

EUROPE: Boss, he’s just a little excited.

DJT: I know, I know. I’m gonna use good judgment. I haven’t lost my temper in 40 years. But pilgrim, you’ve caused a lot of trouble this morning, might’ve got somebody killed, and somebody oughta belt you in the mouth. But I won’t. I won’t. The hell I won’t!

.

INDIAN: [Unintelligible] Great party, but no whiskey. We go home.

MRS. MCFLINTLOCK: You and your friends.

DJT: Well, we at least saved your hat.

MSM: Where is everybody? Oh, for heaven’s sake.