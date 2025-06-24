MRS. MCFLINTLOCK: How long was G.W.B. gonna let that chee-chalker push him around?
JOE BIDEN: That chee-chalker has a sawed-off shotgun. And . . . well, anyway.
DJT {to Mullahs}: Well, that’s not important right now. Important thing is that you don’t draw that hog leg, or this’ll be worse than D.O.G.E. City on Saturday night.
NANCY PELOSI: But MAGA.
NETANYAHU: You get on back on the wagon. I’ll tend to you later. Now for this Iranian wipipo-sniper.
PUTIN: Now, no harm has been done. And young Ben here is one of the nicest boys in the territory. So just put down that shotgun . . .
IRAN: I’ll teach him to fool with my . . .
DJT: Now, we’ll all calm down.
EUROPE: Boss, he’s just a little excited.
DJT: I know, I know. I’m gonna use good judgment. I haven’t lost my temper in 40 years. But pilgrim, you’ve caused a lot of trouble this morning, might’ve got somebody killed, and somebody oughta belt you in the mouth. But I won’t. I won’t. The hell I won’t!
INDIAN: [Unintelligible] Great party, but no whiskey. We go home.
MRS. MCFLINTLOCK: You and your friends.
DJT: Well, we at least saved your hat.
MSM: Where is everybody? Oh, for heaven’s sake.
“In Oppo’s World”
🤣
Remember those? Those were good!