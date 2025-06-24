WTHeck?

Sometimes I have to read a headline twice.

This Is the Reason People Keep Putting Jalapeños in Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc
Taste of Home | 5/16/25 | Mandy Naglich

Because the wine has made them drunk and/or blind?

Or because some trend told them to?

“Next, let’s put whipped cream in there.”

“How about Japanese sweet potatoes in your whiskey?”

