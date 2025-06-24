Sometimes I have to read a headline twice.
This Is the Reason People Keep Putting Jalapeños in Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc
Taste of Home | 5/16/25 | Mandy Naglich
Because the wine has made them drunk and/or blind?
Or because some trend told them to?
“Next, let’s put whipped cream in there.”
“How about Japanese sweet potatoes in your whiskey?”
That’s nothing compared to Rattlesnake Tequila…yes, Google it, it’s just what it sounds like …a rattlesnake in a jug of tequila.
I heard that the snake is probably alive but certainly in no condition to be a bother.