Straight Line of the Day: Since They Aren’t Pacifying You With Bread and Circuses, What Should They Be Using? Posted by Oppo on 24 June 2025, 12:00 pm
They should be using a dish I call Peachy Chicken. Bake a couple of chicken breasts on a bed of rice with some canned peach halves scattered around and sprinkled, heavily, with coconut flakes.
Beer and bourbon. What else?
…and one scotch. I can only speak for myself but I’m pretty disappointed in you for leaving it out.
Absolute power would be nice…
I just want power because they told me absolute power corrupts.
I’ve paid good money for anti-corruption insurance…
Those Bundle Deals are hard to beat man.
Filet mignon is just an appetizer; get me a big t-bone, served up by the interns.
I am easily amused, so a series of Three Stooges shorts should suffice. (Unless you have video of the Emu chasing Bob B.)
Weed & strippers?
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens
Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens
Brown paper packages tied up with strings
These are a few of my favorite things
I’d be okay with tator-tots and drug addict fights.
tuna and lasers
Bout anything should be better than the rap music and carcinogens they’ve been doling out. Keeping my name, and likeness, out of the Diddy trial and not letting slip I have evidence pertaining to Hillary should be all the pacification I need.
Massages, from the Swedish Prime Minister…