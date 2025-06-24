14 Comments

  4. Filet mignon is just an appetizer; get me a big t-bone, served up by the interns.

    I am easily amused, so a series of Three Stooges shorts should suffice. (Unless you have video of the Emu chasing Bob B.)

    2
    Reply to this comment

  9. Bout anything should be better than the rap music and carcinogens they’ve been doling out. Keeping my name, and likeness, out of the Diddy trial and not letting slip I have evidence pertaining to Hillary should be all the pacification I need.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.