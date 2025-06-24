Yep. Y’all been hacked alright. The hackers be reposting sheeet… but that duck reminds me of a question:
What if, for some reason, probably a strange reason, what if chickens became extinct 100% never to return?
McDonalds would come out with Gull-Nuggets.
Yeah, they say they taste like chicken but I don’t see it.
Being in charge of morning posts isn’t what it’s quacked up to be…
Duck Dodgers in the 2100 block…
Undercover day 7. They still suspect nothing.
The last three Fantastic Four reboots were ill-received, but this one will work!
Three Duck Dynasty rejects.
