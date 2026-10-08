Cartoons and Memes

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“Mr. Walrus I sense a conspiracy.”

“Why’s that?”

“The Decacurse strikes again.”

“I can’t believe it but it isn’t a conspiracy, it’s enemy action I tells ya.”

 

Winner

 

10.

 

This week.

 

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10.

 

Which one is funniest?
31 votes · 31 answers
Vote

 

 

One Comment

  1. When I saw Miss Welch, again, I started thinking:
    She’s got legs, she knows how to use
    them, she never begs, she knows how to choose them.
    She’s holding leg wondering how to feel them.
    Would you get behind them if you could only find them?
    She’s my baby, she’s my baby.
    Yeah, it’s alright.

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