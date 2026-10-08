Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 8 October 2026, 10:00 am “Mr. Walrus I sense a conspiracy.” “Why’s that?” “The Decacurse strikes again.” “I can’t believe it but it isn’t a conspiracy, it’s enemy action I tells ya.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891031 votes · 31 answersVote
When I saw Miss Welch, again, I started thinking:
She’s got legs, she knows how to use
them, she never begs, she knows how to choose them.
She’s holding leg wondering how to feel them.
Would you get behind them if you could only find them?
She’s my baby, she’s my baby.
Yeah, it’s alright.