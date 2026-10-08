Straight Line of the Day: Changes Creep Up on You All of a Sudden. For Example, … Posted by Oppo on 8 October 2026, 12:00 pm
I don’t miss those days when my children would creep up on me in sudden need of a change.
…time may change me, but I can’t change time…
There’s probably some gunk in your keyless works, or possibly a broken crown? Maybe reach out to @WristwatchRevival.
…movies used to be interesting and entertaining. Now, occasionally they can be entertaining, but they hold no interest at all…
…quarterbacks used to be a valid target on the field of play, but now if you look sideways at them, fifteen yards…
…the national pastime used to be available on broadcast television…
…a cloud solution used to be called “rain”…
…What? Is this Carl? What’s this website? Is this ChristianMingle?
Where’s my juice anyway?
Changes creep up on you all of a sudden. For example…
…the interns’ dress code no longer bans ankle monitors.