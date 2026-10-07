Straight Line of the Day: We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident: … Posted by Oppo on 7 October 2026, 12:00 pm 1
…time flies like an arrow, but fruit flies like a banana.
…I’m not saying Aliens, but Aliens.
…Tom Brady fumbled…
…”men are not potatoes”…except sometimes on the couch…
Brian Stelter?
The quote? Jean Rasczak. Stelter? Half-baked…
…fifteen minutes to Judge Wapner…
…when Doritos first came out in the 60’s it changed the world.
You can put an LS engine in anything.
Everybody likes a good taco.
I can determine my gender with a simple glance into my underpants.
“And so should you”.
What if I don’t care to determine your gender?
Girls will be boys and boys will be girls
It’s a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world
Except for Lola.
We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident: …
All Men are created equal, babes, not so much.
That there are fundamental and well-defined differences between Basil and basil.