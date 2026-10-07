Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from9/30/2026 : New Matches for 10/7/2026

Getting a bit chilly out there. Hope you got someone cozy to snuggle up to.
Results from 9/30/2026
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Maryam d’Abo
|176
|0
|37
|Berenice Marlohe
|No Preference
|Fiona Fullerton
|122
|2
|77
New Matches for 10/7/2026
Match 1
(12) Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|8 – 1 – 0
|1060 – 17 – 535
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Score
|Kell Tyler
|2 – 7 – 0
|737 – 28 – 1193
Actress: Kell Tyler Nationality: American Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.
Match 2
Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs (13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|4 – 5 – 0
|1023 – 15 – 833
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(13) Carey lowell
|6 – 3 – 0
|1170 – 16 – 850
Actress: Carey Lowell Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.
OLGA! OLGA! OLGA!
(played to the tuneToga!Toga!Toga!)