Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from9/30/2026 : New Matches for 10/7/2026

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Getting a bit chilly out there. Hope you got someone cozy to snuggle up to.

 

Results from 9/30/2026

 

 

(4) Gemma Arterton No Preference Maryam d’Abo
176 0 37

 

 

Berenice Marlohe No Preference Fiona Fullerton
122 2 77

 

New Matches for 10/7/2026

 

Match 1

 

(12) Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes) vs Kell Tyler (Linda)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(12) Olga Kurylenko 8 – 1 – 0 1060 – 17 – 535

 

Camille Montes

 

Actress: Olga Kurylenko
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.

 

Olga Kurylenko

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Score
Kell Tyler 2 – 7 – 0 737 – 28 – 1193

 

Linda

 

Actress: Kell Tyler
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

A lady of leisure, Linda was aboard her boat complaining on the phone to a friend. “It’s all so boring here Margo, there’s nothing but playboys and tennis pros. Ugh, if only I could find a real man.” At which point, Bond landed his holey and smoldering parachute on the yacht, hung up her phone and dialled exercise control. He said he would report in an hour, until Linda held up a glass of champagne, then he changed his mind to 2 hours.

 

Kell Tyler

 

Who do you prefer?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Catherina Murino (Solange Dimitrios) vs (13) Carey Lowell (Pam Bouvier)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Catherina Murino 4 – 5 – 0 1023 – 15 – 833

 

Solange Dimitrios

 

Actress: Catherina Murino
Nationality: Italian
Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.

 

Caterina Murino

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(13) Carey lowell 6 – 3 – 0 1170 – 16 – 850

 

Pam Bouvier

 

Actress: Carey Lowell
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Pam Bouvier was a CIA freelancer pilot, and an informant against drug baron Franz Sanchez. Bond found her name on an informant list along with the time and place of her next meeting. He met her at a bar and escaped with her after Sanchez’s henchman Dario showed up. Pam then flew Bond to Isthmus City to find Sanchez, and became his executive secretary as a cover.

 

Carey Lowell

 

Who do you prefer?
26 votes · 26 answers
Vote

 

 

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