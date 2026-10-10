Straight Line of the Day: Your Ad Agency Has To Put a Positive Spin on Booze in Baby Products: …

FDA Announces Recall of Baby Supplements, Some Could Contain Alcohol

Gateway Pundit | 10/9/26 | Jack Davis

A baby product that was found to contain various forms of alcohol is being recalled.

Pacific Health Sciences is voluntarily recalling a batch of Babies’ Magic Tea brand Baby Sleep Gripe Water, according to a notice posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said tests found “ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol that were not declared on the product label.”

“Measured levels were approximately 8.3 percent ethanol, 0.35 percent methanol, and 0.48 percent isopropanol. These substances were not listed on the label. Their presence may pose a risk depending on the amount consumed and the age and body weight of the person using the product,” the notice said.