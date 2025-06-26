IMAO Promises Free Public Transportation and City-Run Grocery Stores for NYC

Posted by on

Also, increased taxes on the rich.

And less money for the police.

Might cost a bit in the long run, but we can always get a federal bailout. So give us the keys to the city.

2 Comments

  1. Regarding money…

    Please, sir, I want some more.

    Let’s show Oliver how it’s done, shall we, my dears?

    🎶 🎵 🎵 🎵
    Why should we break our backs
    Stupidly paying tax?
    Better get some untaxed income
    Better to pick-a-pocket or two.

    You’ve got to pick-a-pocket or two, boys
    You’ve got to pick-a-pocket or two.

    BOYS

    Why should we all break our backs?
    Better pick-a-pocket or two.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.