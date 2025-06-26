IMAO Promises Free Public Transportation and City-Run Grocery Stores for NYC Posted by Oppo on 26 June 2025, 4:00 pm Also, increased taxes on the rich. And less money for the police. Might cost a bit in the long run, but we can always get a federal bailout. So give us the keys to the city.
Regarding money…
Please, sir, I want some more.
Let’s show Oliver how it’s done, shall we, my dears?
🎶 🎵 🎵 🎵
Why should we break our backs
Stupidly paying tax?
Better get some untaxed income
Better to pick-a-pocket or two.
You’ve got to pick-a-pocket or two, boys
You’ve got to pick-a-pocket or two.
BOYS
Why should we all break our backs?
Better pick-a-pocket or two.
I’ve heard of Runaway Laissez-a-Faire Capitalism before but this is ridiculous.