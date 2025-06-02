Man Shamed for Posting How Stupid Biden Is Right Before New Revelations Emerge About How Sick Biden Is Posted by Oppo on 2 June 2025, 5:00 pm Oh, well, I’ll risk it: Joe Biden has always been both sick and stupid. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Pretty soon we’ll all be free from being sick of his sick, stupid sh!t
(How much stupid could a sick Biden sh!t,
If a sick Biden could sh!t sick, stupid sh!t?)
Sick how? If being morally despicable is they are trying to push as his “sickness”, he has no excuse. If being incompetent is his only sickness, his handlers are culpable. Cancer doesn’t absolve his worst personal vices in either case.
“Sick how? Like some kind of a cripple? Does he take a handicapped spot? Sick how?”