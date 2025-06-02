Puppy Tilts Head, Suddenly Understands Complex Engineering Principle Posted by Oppo on 2 June 2025, 4:00 pm Same Approach Does Not Work for Joe Biden Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Same Approach Does Not Work for Joe Biden.”
I am not surprised. Nobody can understand Joe Biden.
I heard the puppy is the new head of DOGE.
The puppy has signed, “QED” and has moved on to higher-order absolutes.
If we were talking about a kitten, I would be extremely concerned…
A cat will never let you know he knows.