Yeah, I Was Marching With MLK and Nelson Mandela in Dealey Plaza When Kennedy Was Shot

Everytown Tries to Distance Itself From Activist Who Falsely Claimed to Be School Shooting Survivor

BearingArms | 5/30/25 | Cam Edwards

When gun control activists with Everytown for Gun Safety and Students Demand Action held a rally at the Kentucky state capitol in February to push for new restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, one of the speakers captivated the small crowd of anti-gunners with his moving story about surviving a mass shooting at his Pennsylvania high school.

As it turns out, however, what Calvin Polachek told the crowd was an outright lie. He invented the school shooting and his self-proclaimed trauma, and now Everytown is scrambling to distance themselves from the man they put in front of a microphone.

…

Did anyone at Everytown even try to vet Polachek’s story? According to the Republican Herald newspaper in Pennsylvania, the gun control activist claimed that eleven students, including his brother and best friend, were murdered during a shooting at Dallas High School in 2017. As the paper notes, that would have been one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Did the Everytown volunteers who heard Polachek’s lies just assume that they were true even though they’d never heard of a shooting at Dallas High School? And if Polachek wasn’t an “active volunteer”, then how did he land the speaking gig? Was Everytown just so eager to put a victim in front of a microphone that everyone associated with the anti-gun rally just decide that there was no need to do their due diligence?