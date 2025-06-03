Message of Peace

If you’re contemplating harming someone today, don’t.

Also, if you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.

Where’s IMAO’s Nobel Peace Prize?

  6. San Francisco – you mean like psychedelic tie-dye T-shirts, girls with flowers in their hair down to their waist, Simon and Carbuncle on the radio, 67 VW Bug painted with animals of 10 different colors, plenty of weed in the bag, marijuana cookies to munch on, and all the unemployed time in the world….

    Yeah, that’s all be replaced by human sh!t on the streets next to the homeless camps. Sorry.

    “Hello darkness, my old friend.”

  7. *Looks at lifeless body on other side of desk.
    *Re-reads text of post.
    *Looks back at lifeless body on other side of desk.

    Oooooops. Sorry. My bad. I guess I should have checked the site earlier.

    3
