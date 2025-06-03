Message of Peace Posted by Oppo on 3 June 2025, 5:00 pm If you’re contemplating harming someone today, don’t. Also, if you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair. Where’s IMAO’s Nobel Peace Prize? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Whew, it’s a good thing y’all said something!
IMAO’s Nobel Peace Prize
You mean for Nuking The Moon?
Obama has it.
Bubba Clinton
“Piece of what?…oh peace.✌️
San Francisco? Yeah, the flowers might cut some of the horrendous stench you’ll encounter…
How about tomorrow?
San Francisco – you mean like psychedelic tie-dye T-shirts, girls with flowers in their hair down to their waist, Simon and Carbuncle on the radio, 67 VW Bug painted with animals of 10 different colors, plenty of weed in the bag, marijuana cookies to munch on, and all the unemployed time in the world….
Yeah, that’s all be replaced by human sh!t on the streets next to the homeless camps. Sorry.
“Hello darkness, my old friend.”
*Looks at lifeless body on other side of desk.
*Re-reads text of post.
*Looks back at lifeless body on other side of desk.
Oooooops. Sorry. My bad. I guess I should have checked the site earlier.
Maybe next time I’ll just let slip thst dude has information that could result in Hillary being incarcerated. Cleaner than doing it yourself, cheaper than a hitman.
If you’re contemplating going to San Francisco, don’t.
Dark Brandon:
“I am the Great Cornpopholio and I need TP for my bunghole.”