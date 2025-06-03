Another Message of Peace Posted by Oppo on 3 June 2025, 6:00 pm It’s just been clarified for jihadis: that’s 1/72nd virgins, not 72 virgins. Sorry for the misunderstanding. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Hey bud just take it easy on the math. I don’t do fractions so well in the digital age. 1/72 = .013888888
Are they guaranteed to be virgins?
I’ve noticed that nobody ever asks why they are still virgins. I’d suggest making sure you have a nice paper sack on your person when going all splodey-dope.
Virgins smirgians! When do we eat?
You’re either a virgin or you’re not. So no one is 1/72nd of a virgin. So it must mean that one in 72 is a virgin and the rest are 71 diseased sluts.
(Don’t make me come over there and diagram this on the IMAO blackboard!)
All we are saying is give peace a minuscule chance…