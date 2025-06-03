Another Message of Peace

Posted by on

It’s just been clarified for jihadis: that’s 1/72nd virgins, not 72 virgins. Sorry for the misunderstanding.

6 Comments

  5. You’re either a virgin or you’re not. So no one is 1/72nd of a virgin. So it must mean that one in 72 is a virgin and the rest are 71 diseased sluts.

    (Don’t make me come over there and diagram this on the IMAO blackboard!)

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.