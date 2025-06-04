Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 5/14/2025 : New Matches for 6/4/2025

Posted by on

We have returned to our regular schedule of weekly matches. At least until Mr. Walrus ventures forth on another vacation.

Results

Barbara BachNo PreferenceKell Tyler
264039

Sue VannerNo PreferenceCarey Lowell
1463117

New Matches 6/4/2025

Match 1

Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Caroline Munro3 – 0 – 0400 – 2 – 206
Naomi

Actress:Caroline Munro
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.

Caroline Munro

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Talisa Soto1 – 2 – 0211 – 7 – 555
Lupe Lamora

Actress:Talisa Soto
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.

Talisa Soto

Who do you prefer?
0 votes · 0 answers
Vote

Match 2

Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Olga Bisera0 – 3 – 097 – 2 – 444
Felicca

Actress:Olga Bisera
Nationality:Bosnian
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.

Olga Bisera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eva Green3 – 0 – 0619 – 3 – 262
Vesper Lynd

Actress:Eva Green
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.

Eva Green

Who do you prefer?
0 votes · 0 answers
Vote

One Comment

  1. I heard Mr. Walnut, uh, Walrus is indeed venturing forth as we speak to O.K. City to watch the college ladies play in some tight baseball uniforms with nice bubble butts. Yeah Mon, you be wanting to sit right behind the Catcher again..but be respectful, these are my ladies from MY state. Any vulgar hackling and you and others will be sent to Tulsa for 3 day re-programming and $1000 fine.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.