Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 5/14/2025 : New Matches for 6/4/2025

Results
|Barbara Bach
|No Preference
|Kell Tyler
|264
|0
|39
|Sue Vanner
|No Preference
|Carey Lowell
|146
|3
|117
New Matches 6/4/2025
Match 1
Caroline Munro (Naomi) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Caroline Munro
|3 – 0 – 0
|400 – 2 – 206
Actress: Caroline Munro Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Naomi was an aid for Karl Stromberg, and escorted Bond and Anya Amasova to Stromberg’s oceanic citadel, the Atlantis. After Bond’s meeting ended, Stromberg instructed henchman Jaws to kill the two spies. In an intense chase sequence with Bond and Amasova driving a Lotus Esprit, Jaws shot at them from a car, another henchmen tried to kill them with a sidecar-missile, and Naomi tried to shoot them down from a helicopter. She met her end as Bond blew up her helicopter with a surface-to-air missile.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Talisa Soto
|1 – 2 – 0
|211 – 7 – 555
Actress: Talisa Soto Nationality: American Bond Movie: Licence to Kill (1989)
Synopsis:
Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.
Match 2
Olga Bisera (Felicca) vs Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Bisera
|0 – 3 – 0
|97 – 2 – 444
Actress: Olga Bisera Nationality: Bosnian Bond Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Synopsis:
Felicca worked for Aziz Fekkesh, a black market dealer who was selling the microfilms of a submarine tracking system. Fekkesh instructed Felicca to entertain Bond, should he call round, so that henchman Sandor could kill him. In their brief time together, Felicca took a liking to Bond, and when she saw Sandor about to shoot him, she spun round and took the bullet herself.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eva Green
|3 – 0 – 0
|619 – 3 – 262
Actress: Eva Green Nationality: French Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.
