Straight Line of the Day: The Green Card New Deal

What Changes Should Trump Make to the Immigration System?

Remember: Interns are H1B, H2b, and Untouchable.

  1. Co-opt the coyote system in Mexico, filling it with ICE agents who can pre-screen potential immigrants for value, and investigate ties to criminal, terrorist, or foreign government organizations, before they get to the border…

    • Roadrunners are smarter though. Put surveillance cameras on them with phasers set on stun…unless directly threatened with an old discarded can of Ranch Style Beans then set on Master Blaster.

  5. I’ve said it before and I still think it’s a good idea: Put HD security cameras all along the border, tied to a remote operated gun, and limit the travel to say a 100 yard wide no-go zone. Then let the public log in to monitor the cameras, and for $1 a shot, put down anything they see.

  6. Also, besides the baja blasters, Trump could encourage congress to actually fix the legal immigration laws and systems so that we can make the legal process less painful than an illegal slog across deserts with heartless rapists and criminals as your guides.

