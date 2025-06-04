Straight Line of the Day: The Green Card New Deal Posted by Oppo on 4 June 2025, 12:00 pm What Changes Should Trump Make to the Immigration System? . Remember: Interns are H1B, H2b, and Untouchable. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Co-opt the coyote system in Mexico, filling it with ICE agents who can pre-screen potential immigrants for value, and investigate ties to criminal, terrorist, or foreign government organizations, before they get to the border…
Roadrunners are smarter though. Put surveillance cameras on them with phasers set on stun…unless directly threatened with an old discarded can of Ranch Style Beans then set on Master Blaster.
AOC:
“The Green Card New Deal is a Fascist Scam. My Green New Deal is better with free government Brussel Sprouts grown in Puerto Rico.”
Make everyone take a numbered ticket at the single entry point at the border… “Number 1,372,415 now being served”…
And use grocery store shopping carts to block the border. You’d only need a dozen or so to make it impassible.
Charge an application fee and then tack on a service fee on top of what you pay when approved.
I’ve said it before and I still think it’s a good idea: Put HD security cameras all along the border, tied to a remote operated gun, and limit the travel to say a 100 yard wide no-go zone. Then let the public log in to monitor the cameras, and for $1 a shot, put down anything they see.
Also, besides the baja blasters, Trump could encourage congress to actually fix the legal immigration laws and systems so that we can make the legal process less painful than an illegal slog across deserts with heartless rapists and criminals as your guides.