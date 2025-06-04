Generation Sans

They’re always searching for a marketable label for a generation, and they’re running out of them.

I don’t think this particular label will catch on.

It doesn’t troll off the tongue. (Heh.)

But I offer it because it refers to their being without any, any, any thing.

Sort of like the “lost generation” after WWI.

But these buttheads have lost generation (especially the trans-surgery ones!) in a literal sense.

