Political Science Thoughts

I’ve been giving a lot of thought to the blatant anti-semitism on college campuses and elsewhere in this country, but no solution is coming to me.

I read that one woman burned in the Molotov Cocktail attack in Boulder, Colorado, was a Holocaust survivor. Or so she thought. Can any parallel be more stark?

I’m sorry for her, and I’ve sorry for us. I feel like we’re a nation of Neville Chamberlains and the year is 1939. And the date is 10/7.

