Karen Carpenter, B.A. (Before Autotune)

He's also done a few videos of Karen's pitch-perfect voice using software

I love her crazy drumming skills, that’s how she got her start (w/big brothers band, as a stand in…little did they know she would knock their socks off, with her singing) …. I play it EVERY year, on her birthday.

The video host also talks about her start incl playing drums w/Joe Osborne (Wrecking Crew) in the studio and then, by accident, her voice was “discovered”.

She had huge respect from the late, great Hal Blaine, “Wrecking Crew” drummer.

Very interesting discussion of very early Carpenters evolving to signing with A&M records. (Herb Alpert was the “A” in A&M and his trumpet was the label’s logo.