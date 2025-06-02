Selective Editing

Washington Post ‘mystified’ by drop in fentanyl seizures at US-Mexico border

The Post Millennial | 6/2/25 The Washington Post has said that a massive drop in fentanyl seizures at the southern border is “mysterious” and that it is a “more complex” story than one would think after President Donald Trump has made it a point to crack down on border security as well as fentanyl trafficking into the US. The outlet suggested that the Trump administration’s policies, such as threatening tariffs on China as well as Mexico to curb fentanyl, could have little to do with the drop in fentanyl, and claimed, “New data suggest a more complex story.”

