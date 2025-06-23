“Dammitt Jim I’m a doctor not your Travel Agent.”
“Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning.”
It’s at the other end…
Right there on the end. I recommend the tuna. You’ll thank me for it.
Space — up in front of the band, far from the kitchen and restrooms — the final frontier.
.
Should’ve taken a left turn at Aldeberan-querque.
All Mu can e*t.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
“Dammitt Jim I’m a doctor not your Travel Agent.”
“Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning.”
It’s at the other end…
Right there on the end. I recommend the tuna. You’ll thank me for it.
Space — up in front of the band, far from the kitchen and restrooms — the final frontier.
.
Should’ve taken a left turn at Aldeberan-querque.
All Mu can e*t.