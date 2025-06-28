Straight Line of the Day: Oh, Boy! A New Vacation Resort in North Korea! What’ll You Find There?

DismallyWorld:

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un to Open Gigantic Beachfront Resort to Boost Tourism

Gateway Pundit | June 27, 2025 | Jim Hᴏft

North Korean “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un officially inaugurated the Wonsan‑Kalma coastal resort on June 24 — a lavish project covering over 2.5 miles of beach, outfitted with hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, and a water park.

Framed by state media as the “first step” toward a domestic tourism boom, the facility is set to open its doors to North Koreans on July 1, with purported capacity for up to 20,000 visitors per year.

With foreign tourists still largely banned—only select Russian visitors are tentatively scheduled starting July 7, according to AP….

Reports of the exact scale vary from about 7,000 to 20,000 rooms, which could make the resort — called Wonsan Kalma —one of the largest single-entity-owned beach resorts on the planet.

The dream for Kim: a world-class megatourism project displaying his totalitarian power to the world and at home…