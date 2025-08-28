August, 2024:
“Lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn’t seem to be livin’.”
Such a proud look on her face, but also one of not knowing what she is actually proud of doing. Like when a little kid accidently gets handed the first place trophy instead of the winner. They don’t know why they have it, but boy are they happy about it.
Missing the single tear and the trashed highway in the back.
They’re saving that shot for Warren later on.
“Moment” was an excellent word choice.
Word Salad Queen:
“You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender, I could’ve been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.”
Hesitantly, reluctantly, Kamala slipped out of a slim, improbable chance for power and glory, and totally out of the national consciousness. She posed for the pale, irrelevant cover of Time magazine. A minute passed. Then another. Then, another minute. Then… another minute passed. Then another minute passed. And another. A further minute passed quickly, followed by another minute, when suddenly, a different minute passed, followed by another different minute. And another. And yet another further different minute. A minute passed. I glanced at my watch. It was a minute past. This was it. A minute passed. After her moment, another minute passed, and then the future for Kamala passed, finally, into the past.
She had her moment while America had a movement.
Who is that? Should I know who she is?
Now we’re unburdened by this has-been.
