Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/22/2025 : New Matches for 8/29/2025

Hi guys. Looks like I am guest hosting for a group I am in. Funny that. Another funny thing is that two matches previous were with the wrong contestants against each other. Mr. Walrus’ bad and he is really sorry. So we will have the correct match ups this week and the erroneous matches will be voided. Mistakes happen.

Results 8/22/2025

Rosemund PikeNo PreferenceKarin Dor
166139

Jill St. JohnNo PreferenceRachel Grant
161265

New Matches for 8/29/2025

Match 1

Sophie Marceau (Elektra King) vs Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Sophie Marceau2 – 0 – 0284 – 2 – 205
Elektra King

Actress:Sophie Marceau
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.

Sophie Marceau

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mie Hama0 – 2 – 0109 – 5 – 312
Kissy Suzuki

Actress:Mie Hama
Nationality:Japanese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

Mie Hama

Match 2

Halle Berry (Jinx) vs Tsai Chin (Ling)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Halle Berry1 – 1 – 0218 – 2 – 243
Jinx

Actress:Halle Berry
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

Halle Berry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tsai Chin0 – 2 – 048 – 3 – 275
Ling

Actress:Tsai Chin
Nationality:Chinese
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.

Tsai Chin

