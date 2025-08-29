Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/22/2025 : New Matches for 8/29/2025

Hi guys. Looks like I am guest hosting for a group I am in. Funny that. Another funny thing is that two matches previous were with the wrong contestants against each other. Mr. Walrus’ bad and he is really sorry. So we will have the correct match ups this week and the erroneous matches will be voided. Mistakes happen.
Results 8/22/2025
|Rosemund Pike
|No Preference
|Karin Dor
|166
|1
|39
|Jill St. John
|No Preference
|Rachel Grant
|161
|2
|65
New Matches for 8/29/2025
Match 1
Sophie Marceau (Elektra King) vs Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Sophie Marceau
|2 – 0 – 0
|284 – 2 – 205
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|0 – 2 – 0
|109 – 5 – 312
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
Match 2
Halle Berry (Jinx) vs Tsai Chin (Ling)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|1 – 1 – 0
|218 – 2 – 243
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tsai Chin
|0 – 2 – 0
|48 – 3 – 275
Actress: Tsai Chin Nationality: Chinese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
In the opening scenes of the film, Bond is shown in bed with Ling, as the two discuss why Chinese girls taste different from all other girls. Ling gets up and presses a button that rockets the bed upwards into the wall, and two gunmen enter the room to kill Bond. It is later revealed to the audience that Ling was helping to stage Bond’s death in order to keep his enemies off his back.
Strive to do better, you know, like Kamala.
You guys have not positioned me for success.
Punishment will be 20 pecks from an adult wild emu, known to be a mean Serial Pecker. Safety glasses provided but that’s it.