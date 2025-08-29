Straight Line of the Day: Things You Can Say to a Fast-Food Worker, But Not To Your Date Posted by Oppo on 29 August 2025, 12:00 pm
I didn’t order super-sized.
What can I get for $5?
Hey you, DQ Worker, is that finally my Blizzard in your pocket or are you just glad to see me?
It’s not small, it’s a kid’s meal.
(Sorry everyone)
I know it’s a kid’s meal but I want it too.
I like when you say, “I scream”.
How much for all-you-can-eat?
That box is a lot bigger than I thought!
Hey, if you’re not going to let me have a side, you’re not even getting the tip.
Do I get free refills?
“It takes two hands to handle the Whopper.” Heh.
–John Holmes (1975)
How would I like my chicken? Choked, please.
Is it supposed to smell like that?
Can I get it animal-style?
How do I know if that’s really ketchup?
(Now that we’ve sunk to this level).
I have a coupon.