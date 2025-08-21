Another New Word

Vishing. You heard it here first. Well, second, if you read Channel News Asia.

Can people tell a real voice from an AI-generated one? We put it to the test

Channel News Asia

AI-related fraud attempts surged by nearly 200 per cent in 2024, according to a cybersecurity firm. CNA takes a closer look at deepfake voice phishing, an increasingly common method used by scammers.

“Hi, how have you been? So I heard about this restaurant that just recently opened up. Want to go check it out the next time we meet?” These were the innocuous sentences used in a simple experiment to find out if people in my social circle could distinguish my real voice from an AI-cloned version.

The result was some confusion – but more importantly, the ease with which the imitation was generated suggests that more attention should be paid to the phenomenon of deepfake voice phishing, or vishing.