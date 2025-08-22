Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/15/2025 : New Matches for 8/22/2025

Results

Matches for 8/22/2025

Match 1

Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Karin Dor0 – 2 – 0131 – 6 – 240
Helga Brandt

Actress:Karin Dor
Nationality:German
Bond Movie:You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.

Karin Dor

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rosemund Pike2 – 0 – 0345 – 5 – 81
Miranda Frost

Actress:Rosamund Pike
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

Rosemund Pike

Match 2

Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Jill St. John1 – 1 – 0267 – 0 – 206
Tiffany Case

Actress:Jill St. John
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.

Jill St. John

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rachel Grant2 – 0 – 0350 – 6 – 69
Peaceful Fountains of Desire

Actress:Rachel Grant
Nationality:Filipino
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

Rachel Grant

