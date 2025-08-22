Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 8/15/2025 : New Matches for 8/22/2025

Time for me to shine in the guest host role. Have fun.
Matches for 8/22/2025
Match 1
Karin Dor (Helga Brandt) vs Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Karin Dor
|0 – 2 – 0
|131 – 6 – 240
Actress: Karin Dor Nationality: German Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Helga Brandt was a SPECTRE henchwoman who pretended to fall in love with Bond and switch to his side, only to try and kill him the next morning. For failing to kill Bond, Brandt is killed by head of SPECTRE Blofeld, who drops her into a pool of piranha fish. Helga Brandt was very similar to prior Bond girl Fiona Volpe, as the producers tried to replicate their prior success.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rosemund Pike
|2 – 0 – 0
|345 – 5 – 81
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
Match 2
Jill St. John (Tiffany Case) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Jill St. John
|1 – 1 – 0
|267 – 0 – 206
Actress: Jill St. John Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Tiffany Case was a diamond smuggler in part of a pipeline of smugglers that ultimately ended at Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Courier Peter Franks was supposed to pass the diamonds to Tiffany, but Bond intercepted and impersonated Franks, and managed to take the diamonds for himself. Bond’s involvement saved Tiffany being murdered, and she eventually switched to Bond’s allegiance.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|2 – 0 – 0
|350 – 6 – 69
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
