Shocking Moment Judge Announces Wrong Verdict in Murder Trial: ‘Didn’t I Say ‘Not’?’ [Police Murder]
New York Post | Aug. 21, 2025 | Patrick Reilly

A judge in Atlanta left a courtroom gasping after he mistakenly delivered a devastating “guilty” verdict for a man charged with murdering a police officer — when the defendant was found “not guilty” on all counts.

  5. Defense: “Your honor, we all agreed to 6 months.”
    Judge: “That’s what I said.”
    Prosecutor: “No, your honor, I’m afraid you said 6 years.”
    Judge: “Well, then it’s 6 years. I’m never wrong.”

