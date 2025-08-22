Friday Night Open Thread: There’s a Word for That

Definition:
“Hybristophilia is the phenomenon characterized by sexual interest in and attraction to those who commit crimes.”
What’s up with that?
But, come to think of it, there is probably no human activity or state of mind that you couldn’t come up with a fancy name for, if one does not already exist.
I’ve always been attracted to those Bonnie Parker photos when her and Clyde, who I think was gay, were making headlines. How about that… I’mma Hybristophiliac.
or Hubristophiliac.
My Naked Gun movie review by: Rihar
Let’s start with the preview trailers. Of the 20+ minutes of trailers there were none that I wanted to see. Not even Nobody 2. Two of the trailers were for movies glorifying criminals. One of those two was about “resistance fighters” in modern day USA. The antagonist was a military type played by Sean Penn. so you know that character was getting a fair treatment. 🙄
On to Naked Gun. The plot revolves around a plot device that was well presented. The characters introduced were sooo close to being perfect, but not quite. The jokes were soooo close to being perfect, but not quite. The timing was soooo close to being perfect, but not quite. The voice over narration by Dreben was soooo close to being perfect, bur not quite. The ending was… you get the idea.
Of the three most obvious fan service scenes, two were good. The plot device had a good setup and payoff.
I left disappointed. But then I reflected on it today. Of all of the jokes that I remember from the movie, all of them were worthy of Police Squad jokes. So maybe the writing wasn’t that bad after all. So what happened? See above: delivery and timing. Therefore in my opinion the blame lies with the director and maybe the editors.
I got one good laugh near the end and the cameos were done pretty well.
I’d say my reaction to The Naked Gun was the same as yours.
For some reason, trying to stretch out a Police Squad! episode to two hours stretched their talents; I would have rather watched four episodes of the TV show.
(I also preferred the original videotaped Monty Python sketches to the versions redone on film for “And Now For Something Completely Different.”)
In a large coincidence, just this past week I read a comment in a discussion about an unrelated news story, from a former freelance publicity/marketing person:
“That’s how it goes in Hollywood. I was paid $1,200 to come up with the title for THE NAKED GUN when the picture was still in production under the Zuckers’ original title, “From The Files of Police Squad”. It went on to be a monster hit that spawned two sequels and the recent remake, but of course I never saw another dime out of it. I was really happy with that twelve hundred at the time, though.”
I guess anything is better than ,,,The Topless Doorknob.
Emutive Dysphoria – a totally understandable unease in the presence of or under the imminent threat of an Emu
Newsomulance: a stupor induced by prolonged exposure to Gavin gab…