Babesleaga Group AG : Week 6 : Results and Standings

And we finish this group up we prepare for our next. We are going country.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Dina Meyer
|6 – 0 – 0
|359
|59.83
|186
|59.83 – 31.00
|Emmanuelle Chriqui
|5 – 1 – 0
|356
|59.33
|180
|59.33 – 30.00
|Jenna Ortega
|4 – 2 – 0
|337
|56.17
|213
|56.17 – 35.50
|January Jones
|4 – 2 – 0
|292
|48.67
|234
|48.67 – 39.00
|Laurie Holden
|2 – 4 – 0
|212
|35.33
|305
|35.33 – 50.83
|Jamie Murray
|2 – 4 – 0
|196
|32.67
|330
|32.67 – 55.00
|Anya Taylor-Joy
|1 – 5 – 0
|186
|31.00
|353
|31.00 – 58.33
|Joely Richardson
|0 – 6 – 0
|192
|32.00
|335
|32.00 – 55.83
Week 7
- 10:00 am Jenna Ortega vs Joely Richardson
- 2:00 pm January Jones vs Dina Meyer
- 6:00 pm Laurie Holden vs Emmanuelle Chriqui
- 8:00 pm Jamie Murray vs Anya Taylor-Joy
Group AH
- Faith Hill
- Shania Twain
- Martina McBride
- Sara Evans
- LeAnn Rimes
- Trisha Yearwood
- Deana Carter
- Lee Ann Womack
I am kinda looking forward to next Monday.