Music therapy may ease distress for dementia patients in hospital wards
Medical Xpress / Anglia Ruskin University / Frontiers in Psychiatry | July 16, 2025 | Naomi Thompson et al
A new treatment that uses music therapy on dementia wards could improve care and support for some of the NHS’s most vulnerable patients.
OK.
Importantly, the intervention—which has been co-designed by clinicians, researchers, and people with lived experience—
— Because there are those other kind of people —
cost just £2,025 per month for the therapist and £400 initial outlay for equipment, suggesting a low-cost, scalable model.
What?
How much does a cassette player cost these days?
“I keep forgetting all the moments that died in my memory. I keep looking for anyone, but myself.” —
Gene & the Doomsday Glaciers
“Oh, I Think I’m Going Out of My Head”
“Crazy On You “
“Something”
“Hail to the Chief” — from 2021–2025
“They’re Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!”
“I Am the Walrus”
“Once In A Lifetime”
“The Name Game”
(Even funnier if you picture Biden reciting the lyrics)
Peter Gabriel “I Don’t Remember”