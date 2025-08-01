6 Comments

  4. I made ice cubes in a silicone ice cube mold so I wouldn’t have to use up all my ice from the maker in the freezer when I make Iced Tea in my Mr. Coffee Ice Tea Maker™️.

    The problem is that when it’s done it has a taste like I used hose water instead of filtered water.

    Despite the nostalgia of drinking water from a hose on a hot summer day, I’m willing to take suggestions on how to avoid this in the future if anyone has suggestions or a reasonable explanation as to why it happens.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.