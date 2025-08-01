Friday Night Open Thread: Filthy Lucre Posted by Oppo on 1 August 2025, 6:00 pm Questions: Why don’t we have more of it? Can it be cleaned? [Is it paper or metal?] Will retailers accept lucre in lieu of cash, checks, or plastic?
Lucre-rich – The candy of the Uber wealthy…as black as their evil souls…
Is it better than a Clark bar?
You should meet my ex, filthy Lucretia
“You can launder it through my church…”, says every corrupt preacher ever…
I made ice cubes in a silicone ice cube mold so I wouldn’t have to use up all my ice from the maker in the freezer when I make Iced Tea in my Mr. Coffee Ice Tea Maker™️.
The problem is that when it’s done it has a taste like I used hose water instead of filtered water.
Despite the nostalgia of drinking water from a hose on a hot summer day, I’m willing to take suggestions on how to avoid this in the future if anyone has suggestions or a reasonable explanation as to why it happens.
“Greasy Money” by Anders Osborne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fzs1ioUhN8