Man Pleads Guilty To Having Wolf’s Head on Top of His Hair Posted by Oppo on 9 August 2025, 4:00 pm Tropeiarian Nation: You know who else had a Wolf’s Lair? Hitler!11!
A sheep in wolf’s clothing?
Activest Judge overlooks the hidden kilo of crack in his air and offers probation for harboring an endangered species of owl in his hair..🦉
Lycanthropy is a silver-bullet offense, so pleading down was the only option…
You know his lawyer went home, put a pillow over his face, and screamed “Get a freaking haircut you moron!”, before coming back downstairs for dinner. Venison probably.
Is this the new Wallstreet Hotshot! Leo is going to have to take a page out of Robert Jr’s book to play that role.