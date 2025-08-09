Poetry Corner

Wonder Woman, undressing and leering,

Asked — I thought — if I wanted a tuck

Unfortunately, I’m hard of hearing

And just as hard is my luck.

Your turn:

There once was a liberal plan

To make a woman resemble a man;

“We’ll have this perfected,

It’ll get us elected!”:

_________________________________

