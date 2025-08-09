Poetry Corner

Wonder Woman, undressing and leering,
Asked — I thought — if I wanted a tuck
Unfortunately, I’m hard of hearing
And just as hard is my luck.
.
Your turn:
.
There once was a liberal plan
To make a woman resemble a man;
“We’ll have this perfected,
It’ll get us elected!”:
_________________________________
‘Til the changlings start using the can
There once was a Liberal plan
To make a woman resemble a man;
“We’ll have this perfected,
It’ll get us elected,
Long as Stacy can be passed off as Stan.”
There once was a Liberal plan
To make a woman resemble a man;
“We’ll have this perfected,
It’ll get us elected!”
If we enforce a media ban
There once was a Liberal plan
To make a woman resemble a man;
“We’ll have this perfected,
It’ll get us elected,
We’ll just say he was born in Iran
There once was a Liberal plan
To make a woman resemble a man;
“We’ll have this perfected,
It’ll get us elected!”
Even though, one penis, we are san.