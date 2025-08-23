Mike Brady Posted by Oppo on 23 August 2025, 4:00 pm Did Mike Brady really afford a wife, a maid, six kids, an adopted kid, a dog, a house in a nice neighborhood, two cars, a vacation in Hawaii, a story, and wide ties, on an architect’s salary?? He must’ve been a pretty good architect.
According to Search Assist on the duck suck go search engine:
In 1969, the average salary for an architect in California was approximately $13,638 per year, which is equivalent to around $90,000 today when adjusted for inflation. This salary allowed for a comfortable lifestyle, including supporting a family and employing a housekeeper.”
$90,000 per year will get you Mike Brady’s lifestyle?
Don’t kids expect to earn that these days, right out of college?
And if this was set in California, you can forget it right now.
This does not take into account any sketchy reasons the Brady parents lost their first spouses an possibly collected insurance money.
Another facet to be explored in my dark, gritty reboot.
Lt. Joe Kenda: “So either it’s a coincidence, or I need to talk to Mike and Carol before doing anything else. I want to get to the bottom of this.”
Might explain their close relationship with a man named Sam “The Butcher” Franklin.
Now that I think of it, there was no mention of their ever having found the late Mrs. Brady’s body, was there?
Honestly, they were really good buildings he designed.
Plastics.