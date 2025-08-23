Mike Brady

Did Mike Brady really afford a wife, a maid, six kids, an adopted kid, a dog, a house in a nice neighborhood, two cars, a vacation in Hawaii, a story, and wide ties, on an architect’s salary?? He must’ve been a pretty good architect.

  1. According to Search Assist on the duck suck go search engine:

    In 1969, the average salary for an architect in California was approximately $13,638 per year, which is equivalent to around $90,000 today when adjusted for inflation. This salary allowed for a comfortable lifestyle, including supporting a family and employing a housekeeper.”

