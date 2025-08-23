Music and Sanity Interlude

Failed politician Stacey Abrams says Trump is a “Grand Ayatollah” with “mystical power.” – “Elections are not real.”
X (Breaking 911)

WATCH: Failed politician Stacey Abrams says Trump is a “Grand Ayatollah” with “mystical power.”

“Elections are not real.”

.

🎶🎶🎵 🎵🎶🎶

“Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to.”

Hogbelly Fails

“Elections are not real”

So I don’t know why she hung about

Her 15 Minutes Feels Forever

.

— Lemon/Bacardi, “MAGA’s Mystical Power Tour”

