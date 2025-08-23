Straight Line of the Day: Helpful Ideas for Disney Corp.

So, it’s not just the Democratic Party:
Disney Is Reportedly Desperate To Get Male Audience Back After Years Of Pushing It Away
Outkick | August 21, 2025 | Ian Miller
On Thursday, Variety reported that sources say that Disney Studios is actively soliciting ideas and pitches from creatives that it hopes will lead to new movies that appeal to younger men. Specifically, males aged 13-28. That’s not a misprint; a movie studio is trying desperately to figure out stories and ideas that might appeal to teenage guys and young male adults.
Sidebar — An apt and ept writer:
The masculine stampede from the Democrats
American Thinker | 22 Aug, 2025 | J.B. Shurk
… Now Democrats can’t define what a dude is; they want to wokify the military into some gaudy pageant for drag queens who fear guns; and they’ve replaced “politically incorrect” humor with stern lectures. No wonder American men are fleeing the Democrat Party like it’s a sexually transmitted disease.
Speaking of STDs, one of the Democrat lectures that Americans are forced to endure is that young people shouldn’t “discriminate” against potential partners who have HIV. Democrats have even gone out of their way to decriminalize the intentional act of infecting someone with the virus. This is the same political party that calls men “homophobic” and “transphobic” if they refuse to date “trans women” (psychologically disturbed men wearing push-up bras). …
Perhaps that’s why the “right-wing” pejorative has lost most of its sting since Obama “fundamentally transformed” America into an oasis for femboys and pansexual furries. Can you imagine how many teenage boys have asked, “So the ‘Nazis’ get to date pretty girls who wear Sydney Sweeney’s jeans?” Once they realize that Democrats merely graffitied the Republican Party’s front door with lies and slurs and that the average Republican voter just wants to live well and be free, the choice of future political affiliation is easy. Democrats live in fantasy; Republicans prefer reality.
Script idea:
“Rambi: The Revenge”
Jiminy Crewcut?
Mouseketeer Club with only Annettes and blondes.
“DEI-vy, DEI-vy Crackerbarrel” has to go.
Thong of the Souse
“…stories and ideas that might appeal to teenage guys and young male adults”
Disney doesn’t make those kinds of movies.
I love it when Oppo throws out some Anti Dem Red Meat for us….anyway, if I’m (we) are lucky enough, we will see Walt Disney’s frozen brain reanimated into a middle aged identical dude…he immediately bulldozers over Disney World and Disney Land.
Full-length movie version of “Leave it to Beaver”.
Okay, so there’s a group of city boys. They get into trouble, and get sent to summer camp in the country. They learn to shoot archery and rifles, fish, ride dirt bikes and go-carts, and clean/fix all the things. End it all off with a big enduro race against the “other” camp. Make sure to throw in humorous camp hijinks, and kill one of them off early in an accident caused by stupidity, like playing quick draw with the guns or something.
Tit for Tat
The trials and tribulations of a sorority trying to earn money by running an unlicensed tattoo parlor in the house.
If we had one of those on my campus, I would be inked up like a South American gang member.
Just turn the Great Australian Emu War into a cartoon.