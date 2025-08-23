Straight Line of the Day: Helpful Ideas for Disney Corp.

So, it’s not just the Democratic Party:

On Thursday, Variety reported that sources say that Disney Studios is actively soliciting ideas and pitches from creatives that it hopes will lead to new movies that appeal to younger men. Specifically, males aged 13-28. That’s not a misprint; a movie studio is trying desperately to figure out stories and ideas that might appeal to teenage guys and young male adults.

The masculine stampede from the Democrats

American Thinker | 22 Aug, 2025 | J.B. Shurk

… Now Democrats can’t define what a dude is; they want to wokify the military into some gaudy pageant for drag queens who fear guns; and they’ve replaced “politically incorrect” humor with stern lectures. No wonder American men are fleeing the Democrat Party like it’s a sexually transmitted disease.

Speaking of STDs, one of the Democrat lectures that Americans are forced to endure is that young people shouldn’t “discriminate” against potential partners who have HIV. Democrats have even gone out of their way to decriminalize the intentional act of infecting someone with the virus. This is the same political party that calls men “homophobic” and “transphobic” if they refuse to date “trans women” (psychologically disturbed men wearing push-up bras). …

Perhaps that’s why the “right-wing” pejorative has lost most of its sting since Obama “fundamentally transformed” America into an oasis for femboys and pansexual furries. Can you imagine how many teenage boys have asked, “So the ‘Nazis’ get to date pretty girls who wear Sydney Sweeney’s jeans?” Once they realize that Democrats merely graffitied the Republican Party’s front door with lies and slurs and that the average Republican voter just wants to live well and be free, the choice of future political affiliation is easy. Democrats live in fantasy; Republicans prefer reality.