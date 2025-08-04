Straight Line of the Day: What Could You Build With Ultracold Atoms?

Posted by on

[Not “ultracool” — that would be Fonzi.]

MIT uses 10,000 ultracold atoms to settle 98-year debate between Einstein and Bohr
Interesting Engineering | July 28, 2025 | Mrigakshi Dixit

Hey, check out Mrigakshi’s last name: Dixit.

… MIT physicists, led by Professor Wolfgang Ketterle, …

… cooled over 10,000 atoms to near absolute zero and arranged them in a precise, crystal-like lattice using lasers.

Bacon, lattice-atom meta sandwiches!

To quote Carl Spangler: “Oh, yeah. We can do that. We don’t even need a reason.”

14 Comments

  1. Jimmy:
    This is a very prescient article. Who would have thought that somebody making scientific discoveries 100 years ago without the current information and technology we have today would have been mistaken in the past. Who would have thought that somebody making scientific discoveries 100 years ago without the current information and technology we have today would have been mistaken in the past. I agree with your article. Einstein is obviously a moron and nothing he has ever said is correct.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.