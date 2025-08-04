Straight Line of the Day: What Could You Build With Ultracold Atoms?

[Not “ultracool” — that would be Fonzi.]
MIT uses 10,000 ultracold atoms to settle 98-year debate between Einstein and Bohr
Interesting Engineering | July 28, 2025 | Mrigakshi Dixit
Hey, check out Mrigakshi’s last name: Dixit.
… MIT physicists, led by Professor Wolfgang Ketterle, …
… cooled over 10,000 atoms to near absolute zero and arranged them in a precise, crystal-like lattice using lasers.
Bacon, lattice-atom meta sandwiches!
To quote Carl Spangler: “Oh, yeah. We can do that. We don’t even need a reason.”
Jimmy:
This is a very prescient article. Who would have thought that somebody making scientific discoveries 100 years ago without the current information and technology we have today would have been mistaken in the past. Who would have thought that somebody making scientific discoveries 100 years ago without the current information and technology we have today would have been mistaken in the past. I agree with your article. Einstein is obviously a moron and nothing he has ever said is correct.
I don’t know what to build, but 98 years? Bohr and Einstein definitely took bickering to a whole ‘notha level.
A quantum leap in bickering.
Seeing as they have both reached an entropy of 1, can they be said to be in a quantum state of simultaneous bickering and non bickering?
Fangbeer’s Cat!
Or gat. Maybe he’ll shoot them to be sure they’re not bickering any more.
Whoa, cool stuff, dude!
I’m seeing a Mr. Freeze bot…
… a heart transplant for Hillary?
You could build a box, put Schrödinger’s cat inside, and you would absolutely know that the cat was stone dead…
A little sign that says if you can read this you are too close or squinting too hard. It’s right there, I swear, made out of particle board.
Insert coal suppository, sit down on Ultracold Atomic Toilet Seat, use extreme pucker to produce diamond. Repeat.
What Could You Build With Ultracold Atoms? The worlds greatest beer can!
Our local Lego aficionado hasn’t weighed in yet? Surprising.
Unrelated:
https://youtu.be/M7fchtEJpy8?si=cUP9T9YeJ1xo3MjD
New game show: Name that nude Whoopi Goldberg or absolute zero underwear shrinkage inducer.