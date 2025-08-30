Straight Line of the Day: Why the Sudden Flurry of Interest in Mars?

Besides the obvious:
Elon Musk’s Mars rocket gets radical fin redesign to prevent flight failures
Interesting Engineering | August 15, 2025 | Mrigakshi Dixit
(Wasn’t that author Superman’s nemesis?)
NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Just Got a Big Brain Upgrade
Scitech Daily | August 12, 2025 | NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Russia Just Built a Plasma Engine That Could Reach Mars in 30 Days—SpaceX’s Biggest Problem Yet?
Daily Galaxy | August 07, 2025 | Arezki Amiri
What Does Mars Smell Like?
Scientific American | June 10, 2016 | Leonard David
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches meteoric $5.3 million at New York auction
KTLA | 07/16/2025
Who me? I have no interest in Mars and as far as going there?
I would rather have to walk thru any major Blue Inner City, at night, with a huge sign on the front AND back of me that says “I hate ni**ers”….I’m not racist, but I would do that over going to Mars.
Trump has made a trade deal: We get anything they have that we want, they get some old clunkers, mainly Cadillacs and Lincolns too. Mercurys and Subarus. And some bars. Gay bars, all they can eat.
You haven’t heard? Mars needs women!
I’m not sure how I know that … must be some sort of subliminal stimulation…
It’s a massive new ad campaign by a certain candy company… Mars bars, mmmmmmm…
Mmmmmmmm … flurry!!!
MARS NEEDS FLURRIES!!!
And they need women to make the candy.
The “Red Planet”?
I smell a rat. A big, fat commie rat.
We need something to distract us from what a sewer it is here on Earth.
Maybe if we generate enough activity there, Galactus won’t notice us.
Because sooner or later we’re going to run out of counties willing to accept our illegal alien deportees.