Straight Line of the Day: Why the Sudden Flurry of Interest in Mars?

Besides the obvious:

Elon Musk’s Mars rocket gets radical fin redesign to prevent flight failures
Interesting Engineering | August 15, 2025 | Mrigakshi Dixit

(Wasn’t that author Superman’s nemesis?)

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Just Got a Big Brain Upgrade
Scitech Daily | August 12, 2025 | NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Russia Just Built a Plasma Engine That Could Reach Mars in 30 Days—SpaceX’s Biggest Problem Yet?
Daily Galaxy | August 07, 2025 | Arezki Amiri

What Does Mars Smell Like?
Scientific American | June 10, 2016 | Leonard David

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches meteoric $5.3 million at New York auction
KTLA | 07/16/2025

  1. Who me? I have no interest in Mars and as far as going there?
    I would rather have to walk thru any major Blue Inner City, at night, with a huge sign on the front AND back of me that says “I hate ni**ers”….I’m not racist, but I would do that over going to Mars.

  2. Trump has made a trade deal: We get anything they have that we want, they get some old clunkers, mainly Cadillacs and Lincolns too. Mercurys and Subarus. And some bars. Gay bars, all they can eat.

