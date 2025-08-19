Straight Line Other Day: Any Other Day Than Today Posted by Oppo on 19 August 2025, 12:00 pm Due to some unfortunate quantum entanglement, today’s effect will result from a separate day’s cause, or perhaps be frozen in time. Time does not necessarily proceed in a Straight Line.
The law of physics say, if the universe is indeed infinite, there’s another earth out there right at this moment when you exchanged tongues with your first girlfriend….etc.
Of course in that universe, “exchanging tongues” involves an oral surgeon and 3 months worth of recovery time.
😳🤕 ouch!
Of all the joke sites in all the search engines in all the world wide web, she clicks into mine.
Play it, Oppo…
“Dang it, I coulda sworn that cat was here just a second ago!” – Schrödinger
I suppose I wait to post my punch line until last week.
Unfortunately for you, the Moderation algorithm has spiraled into a recursive extinction event – it was funny, though…
“I coulda had a hamburger today, but Tuesday is comin'” – Wimpy
You’re loopy
Try that on the repo man.
And they forgot to install seatbelts for when it takes those hard turns and loops.
I’ll gladly write something funny next Tuesday for some bacon today…