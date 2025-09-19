Oppo sees a pretty easy prediction based on this news:

House Republicans pass 2 more bills to overhaul DC crime policies

The Hill | 09/17/25 | Filip Timotija … Lawmakers also passed the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act, overruling the Metropolitan Police Department’s rule of curtailing high-speed chases and permitting law enforcement to pursue suspects without as much restraint.

The liberal media only needs a few details to fill in an already-written story about Evil Trump based on the next high-speed chase that results in injury or death. Praying for that, encouraging, arranging it?

And Schiff is writing impeachment articles in case the Democrats retake the House.