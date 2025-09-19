Oppo sees a pretty easy prediction based on this news:
House Republicans pass 2 more bills to overhaul DC crime policies
The Hill | 09/17/25 | Filip Timotija
… Lawmakers also passed the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act, overruling the Metropolitan Police Department’s rule of curtailing high-speed chases and permitting law enforcement to pursue suspects without as much restraint.
The liberal media only needs a few details to fill in an already-written story about Evil Trump based on the next high-speed chase that results in injury or death. Praying for that, encouraging, arranging it?
And Schiff is writing impeachment articles in case the Democrats retake the House.
Adam is also doing an ad for a Gay Magazine called Scratch & Schiff.
Ew.
Schiff:
Oh, s’pose Opposite Oppo opposes Oppo sees.
This isn’t Oppo site day. It’s talk like a Pirro day.
“The debt is like a crazy aunt we keep down in the basement. All the neighbors know she’s there, but nobody wants to talk about her.”
Oppo sees, but he only has eyes for Mika…