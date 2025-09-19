24 Comments

  6. A Celebrity Chef Robbed Banks. Next on the Menu:

    Entree: 3 layer Ramen lasagna
    A hand crafted Polly-O string cheese & Cremora béchamel defines delicate layers of fire roasted Heinz ketchup & Slim Jim red sauce.

    Desert: Swiss Miss Hot Coco Mix Mousse

    Recommended wine: Slasher Jim’s Toilet Mash. (Vintage Thursday)

