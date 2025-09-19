Straight Line of the Day: A Celebrity Chef Robbed Banks. Next on the Menu: … Posted by Oppo on 19 September 2025, 12:00 pm Bay Area celebrity chef robs 3 banks in one day, police sayABC News | 9/15/2025 | Doc Louallen
Maybe Valentino thought Cali is a Chef Sanctuary State also.
…San Quentin becomes 1st prison in the country with a Michelin star.
A nice Chianti.
…a jumbo sausage served with a cream sauce.
A la mode-m….of course.
Finally a cooking competition worth watching.
Entree: 3 layer Ramen lasagna
A hand crafted Polly-O string cheese & Cremora béchamel defines delicate layers of fire roasted Heinz ketchup & Slim Jim red sauce.
Desert: Swiss Miss Hot Coco Mix Mousse
Recommended wine: Slasher Jim’s Toilet Mash. (Vintage Thursday)
A whole lot of lettuce
Alligator à la Catraz?
With a Sing-Singapore Sling.
He was charged with a breach of the pièce de résistance.
He had the entree figured out pretty well, just not the exit.
Chinese chef? Cat burglar.
Or a Dog Day Afternoon.
Cook Crook
And now, it’s time for the Chef to do the Taking.
… Cell Du Jour…
“Pardon me; have you any Grey Bar Poupon?”
Did he go crazy?
Headline: “Soup To Nuts.”
“… with generous lashings of justice.”
… Holding Cell Surprise…
… Boeuf Au Jus…
They always blame the au jus.
The Lamb Shank Redemption
“Bonjour, mes fellow inmates! Who wants pork medallions?”
In stir, as they say.
Oatmeal raisin cookies. Because he hates children.