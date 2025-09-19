Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/12/2025 : New Matches for 9/19/2025

Hubba Hubba.
Results from 9/12/2025
|Daniela Bianchi
|No Preference
|Ursula Andress
|138
|1
|122
|Martine Beswick
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|108
|2
|77
New Matches for 9/19/2025
Match 1
Aliza Gur (Vida) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|2 – 1 – 0
|188 – 22 – 372
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|1 – 2 – 0
|175 – 9 – 372
Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.
Match 2
Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Honor Blackman
|3 – 0 – 0
|447 – 6 – 158
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lana Wood
|2 – 1 – 0
|435 – 0 – 262
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.