Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/12/2025 : New Matches for 9/19/2025

Results from 9/12/2025

Daniela BianchiNo PreferenceUrsula Andress
1381122

Martine BeswickNo PreferenceZena Marshall
108277

New Matches for 9/19/2025

Match 1

Aliza Gur (Vida) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Aliza Gur2 – 1 – 0188 – 22 – 372
Vida

Actress:Aliza Gur
Nationality:Israeli
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.

ALiza Gur

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eunice Gayson1 – 2 – 0175 – 9 – 372
Sylvia Trench

Eunice Gayson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Grayson

Match 2

Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Honor Blackman3 – 0 – 0447 – 6 – 158
Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lana Wood2 – 1 – 0435 – 0 – 262
Plenty O’Toole

Actress:Lana Wood
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

Lana Wood

